Maharashtra HSC 2022 result expected to be released on June 10 on mahresult.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC 2022 result expected to be released on June 10 on mahresult.nic.in | IStock images

Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE. According to the most recent update, the date for HSC Results 2022 has been established, and an official announcement will be posted soon. Maharashtra State Board is anticipated to publish Maharashtra HSC Results on mahresult.nic.in on June 10th.

The release date has been announced by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Gaikwad told reporters at an event in Pune that the results process is almost complete. She also mentioned that the Maharashtra HSC Results will be revealed on June 10 and that a press conference to officially announce the results will be conducted soon.

