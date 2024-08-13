 Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: SSC, HSC Exam Dates Announced; Check Schedule, Timings & More
Schools have been given time until August 23 to provide feedback and raise any concerns about the exam dates. This is the earliest announcement of exam dates by the board, as the dates for the 2024 exams were only released in November.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
The timetable for Maharashtra's 12th board exams in 2024 and the 10th board exams in 2025 will soon be available on the board's official website, mahasscboard.in.

This decision was made for various reasons, including allowing students more time to prepare for entrance exams, providing early results and supplementary exams, and facilitating a smooth admission process, as per the board chairman Sharad Gosavi's statement to TOI.

Exam Schedule:

- HSC theory exams: February 11 - March 18

- HSC practical exams: January 24 - February 10 (a departure from previous years)

- SSC theory exams: February 21 - March 17

- SSC practical and oral exams: February 3 - 20

For SSC students, the early exams and result declaration will expedite the First Year Junior College admissions.

Additionally, the online filling of Form-17 for students taking SSC and HSC exams as private candidates in February-March 2025 begins from Tuesday, August 13. Form 17 will be available from August 13 to September 30. The fees for SSC students are Rs 1,100, while HSC students appearing as private candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700.

