Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur

Representative Image | Freepik

Mumbai: In a cabinet meeting chaired by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, the Maharashtra government sanctioned Rs 7 crore each for government-run law universities in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur.



This funding will be provided in 4 instalments from the academic year 2024-25 to the academic year 2027-28. In the next step, a Government Resolution (GR) will be made by the government before the funds are allocated to the universities.



According to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, this financial support aims to enhance the facilities and resources available to law students in Maharashtra and also ensure a better educational environment. The amount has been increased from the previous Rs 5 crore to address the growing number of students and improve maintenance and security at these institutions.



Along with this, the cabinet also sanctioned a one-time fund of Rs 41 crore to assist Nagpur Law University with a loan it has taken.

The cabinet also decided to name 14 ITI institutes in the state, double the salary of state sarpanches and deputy sarpanches, build a new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra, improve the process for recruiting top talent, and offer senior pay scales to water resources employees.

Additional significant decisions made by the cabinet included renaming Lohgaon Airport as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport, Pune', adding three sub-castes of the Kunbi people to the list of Other Backward Classes, and establishing a District and Additional Sessions Court at Junnar.