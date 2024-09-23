 Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur

Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced that the funds will be given in four instalments from 2024-25 to 2027-28, increased from the previous Rs 5 crore to support the growing number of students.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

Mumbai: In a cabinet meeting chaired by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday, the Maharashtra government sanctioned Rs 7 crore each for government-run law universities in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur.

This funding will be provided in 4 instalments from the academic year 2024-25 to the academic year 2027-28. In the next step, a Government Resolution (GR) will be made by the government before the funds are allocated to the universities.

According to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, this financial support aims to enhance the facilities and resources available to law students in Maharashtra and also ensure a better educational environment. The amount has been increased from the previous Rs 5 crore to address the growing number of students and improve maintenance and security at these institutions.

Along with this, the cabinet also sanctioned a one-time fund of Rs 41 crore to assist Nagpur Law University with a loan it has taken.

The cabinet also decided to name 14 ITI institutes in the state, double the salary of state sarpanches and deputy sarpanches, build a new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra, improve the process for recruiting top talent, and offer senior pay scales to water resources employees.

Additional significant decisions made by the cabinet included renaming Lohgaon Airport as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport, Pune', adding three sub-castes of the Kunbi people to the list of Other Backward Classes, and establishing a District and Additional Sessions Court at Junnar.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Sainik School, Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Education And National Service; VIDEO
Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Sainik School, Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Education And National Service; VIDEO
Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur
Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, & Nagpur
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, &...

Maharashtra Allocates Rs 7 Crore Each for Law Colleges in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, &...

IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28

IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28

IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students

IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students

KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology:...

KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology:...

Madhya Pradesh Jobs: MPESB Releases Admit Cards For ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test; 450...

Madhya Pradesh Jobs: MPESB Releases Admit Cards For ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test; 450...