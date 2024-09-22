MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps

Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the final merit list for Maharashtra state and all-India candidates today, along with the provisional category-wise seat matrix for Round 1 of the centralised admission process (CAP). The MAH CET BBA, MBA final merit list 2024 will be available on the official website, bbabcacap24.mahacet.org.

Candidates who registered for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA, and MCA programs can access the MAH CAP merit list 2024 through the admission portal.

Following the release of the Maharashtra MAH merit list 2024, the registration and choice-locking process will begin on September 23. Candidates can submit the MAH CAP MBA application form until September 25.

MAH CAP Round 1 Counselling Dates 2024

The MAH BBA and MBA seat allotment will be determined based on factors such as choices filled, merit, rank, seat availability, and last year's cut-off trends.