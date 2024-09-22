 MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps

MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps

Registration and choice locking will follow from Sept 23-25. Provisional allotment results will be displayed on Sept 28, with acceptance and reporting to allotted institutes from Sept 29-Oct 1.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the final merit list for Maharashtra state and all-India candidates today, along with the provisional category-wise seat matrix for Round 1 of the centralised admission process (CAP). The MAH CET BBA, MBA final merit list 2024 will be available on the official website, bbabcacap24.mahacet.org.

Candidates who registered for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA, and MCA programs can access the MAH CAP merit list 2024 through the admission portal.

Following the release of the Maharashtra MAH merit list 2024, the registration and choice-locking process will begin on September 23. Candidates can submit the MAH CAP MBA application form until September 25.

MAH CAP Round 1 Counselling Dates 2024

FPJ Shorts
MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps
MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps
NCERT Adds Poem On National War Memorial, Story Of Indo-Pak War Hero Abdul Hameed To Class 6 Curriculum
NCERT Adds Poem On National War Memorial, Story Of Indo-Pak War Hero Abdul Hameed To Class 6 Curriculum
VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly Flouts Traffic Rules By Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Mumbai Police To Take Action
VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly Flouts Traffic Rules By Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Mumbai Police To Take Action
Israeli Troops Raid & Shut Down Al Jazeera's Bureau In Ramallah, West Bank; Visuals Surface
Israeli Troops Raid & Shut Down Al Jazeera's Bureau In Ramallah, West Bank; Visuals Surface

The MAH BBA and MBA seat allotment will be determined based on factors such as choices filled, merit, rank, seat availability, and last year's cut-off trends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps

MAH CET 2024: Final Merit List For BBA, MBA, MCA To Release Today; Know Next Steps

NCERT Adds Poem On National War Memorial, Story Of Indo-Pak War Hero Abdul Hameed To Class 6...

NCERT Adds Poem On National War Memorial, Story Of Indo-Pak War Hero Abdul Hameed To Class 6...

Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam

Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000

50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000