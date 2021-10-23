MAH CET 2021: Results declared for BEd, MPEd courses; MHT CET scores on October 28 at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell has released the MAH CET results for BA and BSc BEd (four-year integrated course) CET and MPEd CET.

Candidates can check their results on cetcell.mahacet.org.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the designated link and login

Step 3: Download the result

Step 4: Take a printout if required

MHT CET result:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET cell) will declare the CET (Common Entrance Test) by October 28, 2021.

The MH is for admissions to Btech, BPharm, and other courses through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). Along with the subject-wise score, percentiles and ranks will also be announced. The MHT-CET cell has put into operation a normalisation process to declare ranks.

The results and the counselling schedule will be out on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT-CET counselling will consist of steps like registration, fee payment and document verification. This procedure helps the students to select the desired college and its respective course.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:37 AM IST