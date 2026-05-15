Lucknow University Paper Leak: 'Darling..Milne Aana Padega', Female Student EXPOSES Professor Seeking Sexual Favours In Audio Call | ChatGPT (Representative Image)

A major controversy has erupted at University of Lucknow after an alleged audio recording involving an assistant professor surfaced online, triggering serious allegations of an examination paper leak. The audio clip doing the rounds on the internet was highlighted by user Piyush Rai after he posted it on his official handle on X on May 15.

According to the viral audio clip, the assistant professor can allegedly be heard assuring a female student that he had arranged leaked question papers for her upcoming examinations. The recording also captures the professor repeatedly insisting that the student visit him in person despite her reluctance.

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The conversation allegedly begins with the accused professor asking the student about her family situation. “Baccha, mumma theek hain na sab?” he asks, to which the student replies, “Ji sir, sab theek hai.”

The professor then offers multiple forms of help to the student. “Chalo, agar kuch bhi, koi bhi help chahiye toh zyada tension mat lo. Theek hai darling? Agar aap kahoge toh bilkul main aa jaunga. Koi financial support ya kisi bhi tarah ki support chahiye ho, toh tumhare liye sab kuch ho jayega,” he allegedly says in the clip.

The student, however, replies, “Koi issue nahi sir, ho jayega kaam.”

The conversation later shifts toward examinations, where the professor allegedly claims to have leaked examination papers for the student. “Toh bata dijiyega agar kuch hoga toh, theek hai ma’am? Toh ab kis din milne aaoge aap? Maine dono paper out kar liye hain aapke,” the professor allegedly says.

Responding to him, the student says, “Mujhe mushkil hi lag raha hai kyunki abhi ghar pe bhi mujhe thoda dekhna hai.”

The professor then continues discussing the examinations and insists that she contact him before the exams begin. “Achha, toh jab aapke exams honge - core aur elective wale - usse pehle bata dijiyega. Maine dono paper out kar liye hain tumhare liye,” he allegedly says.

At another point in the conversation, the student tells him, “Syllabus toh mera poora ho gaya tha,” to which the professor replies, “Nahi, nahi, tum aa jao. Main paper out kar lunga tumhare liye yaar. Poora paper rakha hua hai mere paas, toh aa jao aap.”

The student continues resisting the requests, saying, “Waise toh syllabus complete ho gaya hai, but wahi dikkat hai ki ghar se nikalna bhi possible nahi hai. Padh toh poora hi liya tha pehle.”

The professor then asks, “Achha, toh milne nahi aaoge ek baar bhi?”

“Ghar pe rukna important hai,” the student replies.

The professor continues pressing her to meet him and asks, “Achha, toh yeh bata do ki milne kab aaoge phir ek baar?”

The student responds, “Ghar pe sab stable ho jaaye…,” to which the professor asks, “Toh within 7 days?”

“Exams ho jaaye phir uske baad aate hain sir,” the student says.

The professor, however, continues insisting that she meet him before the exams. “Exams se pehle aa jao. Dono paper out kar liye hain tumhare liye. Paper dekhne aa jao,” he says.

“Try karti hoon,” the student replies, after which the professor responds, “Try nahi, bilkul aana padega aapko.”

The conversation ends with the professor saying, “7 din ke andar aa jao phir,” before disconnecting the call.

The audio clip has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns over examination security, academic integrity, and the alleged misuse of authority within educational institutions. Questions are also being raised regarding the authenticity of the recording and whether examination papers were actually leaked.

An official complaint has reportedly been filed against the faculty member, while sources claim that a probe has now been initiated into the matter. However, the University of Lucknow has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations or the authenticity of the viral audio clip.