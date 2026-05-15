NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs: What Students Need To Know About Exam Date, Admit Cards And CBT Mode?

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam FAQs: Amid confusion and growing fears among the prospective medical students about the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 due to the paper leak problem, both the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry have announced a revised schedule and changes concerning the test. From the revised exam date and admit card release to the shift towards computer-based testing from 2027, here are the most important FAQs students and parents need to know about NEET UG 2026.

Q1. When will the NEET UG 2026 re-exam be conducted?

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Q2. Who announced the revised NEET UG 2026 exam date?

The revised date was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with approval from the Government of India after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Q3. Will candidates need to register again for the re-exam?

No. NTA has clarified that no fresh registration will be required for the re-examination. Existing application data and candidature will remain valid.

Q4. Will students have to pay the NEET UG application fee again?

No additional examination fee will be charged from candidates appearing for the re-test.

Q5. Will fresh admit cards be issued?

Yes. NTA will issue fresh admit cards for the re-examination. Old admit cards will not be valid for the June 21 test.

Q6. When will the new admit cards be released?

According to announcements made by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, fresh admit cards are expected to be released by June 14, 2026.

Q7. Where can students download their new admit cards?

Candidates will be able to download the fresh admit cards from the official NEET website once released.

NEET Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

Q8. Will the exam city preferences remain the same?

Yes. The exam city preferences submitted during the original registration process will continue to remain valid for the re-exam.

Q9. Will candidates get extra time during the NEET UG 2026 re-exam?

Yes. Candidates will receive an additional 15 minutes specifically for filling the OMR answer sheet.

Q10. Will NEET UG continue in pen-and-paper mode?

Yes, the 2026 re-exam will continue in offline pen-and-paper mode.

Q11. Will NEET UG become computer-based in future?

Yes. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NEET UG will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 2027 onwards.

Q12. What is the purpose behind shifting NEET UG to CBT mode from 2027?

The move is aimed at improving transparency, reducing chances of paper leaks, and strengthening examination security and efficiency.

Q13: Why is the NEET UG 2026 examination being conducted again?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after allegations of a paper leak and other examination irregularities surfaced. The matter has been referred to the CBI for investigation.

Q14. How many students are expected to appear for the re-exam?

More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Q15. What advisory has NTA issued to students and parents?

NTA has advised students and parents to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates related to the re-exam, admit cards, and counselling process.

Q16. What led to the cancellation of the original May 3 exam?

The exam was cancelled after investigative agencies found indications of a coordinated paper leak and other irregularities that compromised the integrity of the examination.

Q17. Which agency is investigating the alleged paper leak case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting the probe into the alleged irregularities linked to NEET UG 2026.

Q18. Will there be changes in counselling schedules because of the re-exam?

The revised counselling schedule has not yet been announced. NTA and related authorities are expected to release updated timelines after the re-exam.