‘We Are Not Conducting The NEET Exam; We Will Give Proposals,’ Says Kerala Chief Minister-Designate V. D. Satheesan

Kerala: Chief Minister-designate V. D. Satheesan on Thursday said that the Kerala government will submit its proposals regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to the concerned authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan clarified that the state government does not conduct the NEET examination, as it is held at the national level.

Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: CM-designate V. D. Satheesan says, "We will give proposals. We are not conducting the NEET exam. NEET exam is conducting in all India level. We will check it and we will give proposals to the concerned authorities." pic.twitter.com/SYwSDjqdTG — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

“We will give proposals. We are not conducting the NEET exam. The NEET exam is conducted at the all-India level. We will examine the matter and submit our proposals to the concerned authorities,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing discussions over the conduct of NEET and concerns raised by students and parents regarding the examination process.

NEET is the nationwide entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, and other allied programs across India. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay echoed the same sentiment, stating that NEET should be abolished after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over alleged question paper leaks. He said the latest controversy exposed serious structural flaws in the examination system and showed that previous reforms were not enough.

Vijay urged the Union government to scrap NEET permanently and allow states to admit students to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based on Class 12 marks. He argued that NEET disadvantages students from rural areas, government schools, Tamil-medium backgrounds, and economically weaker sections, while favouring those who can afford expensive coaching. He also said repeated controversies surrounding the exam have eroded the confidence of students and parents across the country.