Last few days to participate in FPJ's Mumbai School Survey 2022

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal’s maiden school survey is now in its last stretch. Mumbai’s beloved newspaper is overwhelmed with the response it has received from the most renowned schools across the city. The non-commercial ‘Mumbai Schools Survey’ continues to invite schools to become a part of this process, that aims to celebrate the outstanding performance of our educators.

All schools across education boards, private and government, can become a part of the city-wide survey to make their efforts known. A newspaper's goal is to recognize remarkable institutions without tying them to a rank. The educational achievements would be listed without ranking them in any order.

The survey, in the form of an online questionnaire, will be administered by a versatile eight-member jury that comprises educators from different parts of the country. Mumbai, Thane City, and Navi Mumbai schools are still welcome to partake in the survey by clicking here. Alternatively, survey applications and further doubts regarding the process can be sent to lajwanti@fpj.co.in.

The annual ‘Mumbai Schools Survey 2022’ will continue to accept applications until 31st July. Interested schools are urged to apply promptly to become a part of our massive holistic survey. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to those several schools that have already become a part of our initiative.