Free Press Journal embarks on an exhaustive and inclusive School Survey in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane city

Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 |

Free Press Journal (FPJ), one of India’s oldest and most loved newspapers has embarked on a massive school survey titled "Mumbai Schools Survey 2022". The aim of the survey is to celebrate ‘outstanding’ schools under various categories in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane city. FPJ’s research partner in this mammoth exercise is Pillai College of Education and Research (Chembur), and SLN Global Network is its relationship partner.

The survey in collaboration with Power-Ed aims to appreciate the efforts of schools in measures that have impacted quality education. Power-Ed is an educational community of institutions and services, developed with the mission to strengthen, collaborate and enhance the quality of education in the country.

The findings of this survey will go a long way in helping parents and other stakeholders make informed decisions about schools that focus on efforts to excel. This school survey does not aim to generate any ranking list of schools; instead will honor the schools that shine in our 'Outstanding' lists.

This inclusive school survey is open to all types of schools, private and government schools affiliated with the IB board, Maharashtra State Board, CISCE (ISCE), CBSE, and Cambridge.

To implement this gigantic effort, Free Press Journal and Power-Ed will be supported by an eminent list of the jury, all deeply connected to the education industry. The judges include Dr. Ashok Pandey (Chair and Chief Mentor Power-Ed), Dr. N Mythili, Associate Professor (Indira-Mahindra School of Education, Hyderabad), Dr. Reni Francis, Principal (Pillai College of Education & Research), Dr. Amrita Vohra, who is Director (GEMS Education, India), Mr. Piyush Sharma, who is Vice-President at Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership & Organisational Devlt., Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Prof. A K Sengupta who is Founder and Convenor of Higher Education Forum, Mr. Anant Mani, former CEO of Report Bee and FPJ's Consulting Editor, Education, Lajwanti D'Souza.

Categories under which schools will be judged are:

1. Learning & Teaching.

2. Sports Education.

3. Parental Engagement and Community Outreach.

4. Digitalisation and Technology Integration.

5. Sustainability, and Inclusive Education.

6. Vocational Education And Skilling.

Schools are encouraged to self-nominate their participation in any of the above-mentioned survey categories, solely with an aim to help improve the education fabric of Mumbai city and make it a front runner in the education space. The last date for schools to enter the survey is July 31, 2022. Just click here to take part in the survey.