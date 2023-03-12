Last date to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager posts; Know how to apply

IDBI bank has started applications for 600 Assistant Manager and 114 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. | Image: IDBI Bank (Representative)

New Delhi: Application form for Assistant Manager posts and Specialist Cadre Officer at IDBI Bank closes today, March 12, 2023.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.

The online test for the post of Assistant Manager will be conducted on Sunday, April 16.

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has opened the application form for 600 Assistant Manager and 114 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The Application form filling started on 17 February and the last date for Fee Payment is March 12.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the IDBI Bank website – idbibank.in.

Eligibility criteria

For Assistant Manager posts

The minimum education qualification is graduation from a recognized university, also two years of experience in the banking financial service and insurance sector. Click here for notification pdf.

For Specialist Cadre Officer posts

There are various vacancies and eligibility criteria for each post differs. Candidates can check the notification here to know their eligibility.

Age

Candidates should be 21-30 years as on January 1, 2023.

Exemption in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates.

Steps To Apply Online:

visit the official website and navigate to the option “Career.”

On new window click on, “New Registration” .

Complete registration process mentioning all the required personal details, full name, email Id, date of birth, etc.

Upload the scanned copy of a recent original photograph and signature.

Pay the Fees and check the details carefully before submitting the final application.

Application Fee

For GEN / OBC / EWS Rs. 1000

For SC / ST / Rs. 200