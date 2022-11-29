Ladakh: Govt announces winter vacations for Leh, check dates here

Doctors set up quiz contest for school students to spread mental health awareness | Pixabay (Representative Photo)

Leh: The government has announced winter vacations in a phased manner for all government and private schools of Ladakh's Leh district from December 05 to February 28.

The official winter vacation order was announced by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Leh with the approval of the concerned Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Ladakh. The winter vacations shall be observed by all the government and private schools from December 05, 2022.

The students from classes 1 to 8 shall observe the vacations from December 5, while students studying in classes 9th to 12th shall observe winter vacations with effect from December 15, 2022.

All the government and private schools of the cold region shall re-open in the first week of March; 2023, after winter vacations.

Earlier the government had announced winter vacations for all government and private schools of the winter zone of Kashmir and Jammu divisions in a phased manner from December 01 to February 28.