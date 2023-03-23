 Karnataka student orders iPhone, gets detergent bar; flipkart to pay extra ₹25,000 as compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka student orders iPhone, gets detergent bar; flipkart to pay extra ₹25,000 as compensation

Karnataka student orders iPhone, gets detergent bar; flipkart to pay extra ₹25,000 as compensation

According to reports, Harsha S ordered an iPhone from the world's largest online retailer, Flipkart, in the year 2021 but instead received a detergent soap bar and a little keypad phone.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
customer ordered an iPhone from the world's largest online retailer, Flipkart and in return received a detergent bar | Representational pic

In an unusual incident in Koppal, Karnataka, a student received Nirma detergent bar after he orders an iPhone from the e-commerce giant flipkart .

According to reports, Harsha S ordered an iPhone from the world's largest online retailer, Flipkart, in the year 2021 but instead received a detergent soap bar and a little keypad phone.

In the latest events of the case, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Koppal has ordered Flipkart and its retailer to pay ₹25,000 as compensation for deficiency in service. unfair trade practice, causing mental agony and physical harassment to a consumer.

Read Also
Flipkart resists layoffs but holds back hikes for 5,000 employees to cut costs
article-image

In his complaint, Harsha said that he was shocked after opening the parcel that he received as it contained a small keypad phone and one ‘Nirma’ detergent soap of 140 grams in it. He also paid Rs. 48,999 for the iPhone when ordered.

Last week, the commission in its order said that the sellers should take responsibility even after selling the product. “It is worthwhile to mention here that, now-a-days online shopping is spreading everywhere, because it is time and money saving, but the responsibilities of the companies cannot be over after selling of the product, as it is the bounden duty of the companies to satisfy their customers, because it does not give any liberty to usurp the money of the consumers either by sending wrong items/product to cheat the customers and to gulp the money of customer,” said the commission in its order.

The commission further ordered Flipkart and its retail seller to pay compensation of Rs.10,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and another Rs. 15,000 for mental agony, physical harassment and cost of litigation of the consumer. The order also said to refund the cost of the phone Rs. 48,999, all within eight weeks.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Foxconn to manufacture iPhones near Bengaluru, create 1 lakh jobs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka student orders iPhone, gets detergent bar; flipkart to pay extra ₹25,000 as compensation...

Karnataka student orders iPhone, gets detergent bar; flipkart to pay extra ₹25,000 as compensation...

Bengal: 300 secondary school teachers show-caused for being absent on day of strike

Bengal: 300 secondary school teachers show-caused for being absent on day of strike

Delhi: LG office says UPSC has recommended 334 candidates to fill vacant post of principals in govt...

Delhi: LG office says UPSC has recommended 334 candidates to fill vacant post of principals in govt...

SPJIMR summit explores changing trends in campus recruitment

SPJIMR summit explores changing trends in campus recruitment

More than 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exams

More than 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exams