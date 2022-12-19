Know Your Rights: Here's how you can use National Apprenticeship Training Scheme for skill development/ Representational image | Gerd Altmann

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme is one of the flagship programmes of Government of India for imparting skill training to Indian youth. This is a one-year programme equipping technically qualified youth with practical knowledge and skills required in their field of work.

Trained managers with well-developed training modules ensure that apprentices learn the job quickly and competently. The apprentices are paid a stipend amount during the period of apprenticeship.

At the end of the training period the apprentices are issued a Certificate of Proficiency by the Government of India which can be registered at all employment exchanges across India as valid employment experience.

The apprentices are placed for training at central, state and private organizations which have excellent training facilities. The ministry of skill development has estimated a cost of Rs 3,000 crore for reimbursement of honorarium amount for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

Who can apply:

The applicant should be above the age of 16 years. The applicant must have a degree/diplomacertificate.

The applicants already trained under any other Government training program of skill development are not eligible under this scheme.

The applicant should not be self-employed.

The applicant should not be a Government employee.

The applicant should be an Indian citizen.

An applicant need not have work experience.

Important features of the scheme:

Training in some of the best organizations in the Central, State, and Private Sector is provided to the students.

Students can enroll with the NATS web Portal for apprenticeship training.

Training is provided for 126 subjectfields.

During the period of apprenticeship, the apprentices are paid a stipend amount, 50% of which is reimbursable to the employer from the Government of India.

Apprenticeship fairs are held periodically to select the students. The scheme bridges the gap between the employers’ requirements and the talent pool of students.

This scheme helps new talent to become industry ready; to meet the human resource requirements of an organization.

This scheme helps the institutions to get better access for opportunities for the students passing out of their campuses.

Documents needed to apply:

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

DrivingLicense

Voter ID Card

Valid Passport

Utility bill

Property tax bill

Telephone bill

How to apply:

Visit https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

Register your details

The page appears with EligibilityCheck, Questionnaire & Guidelines, Enrolment Form, and Preview & Confirm sections.

In the Eligibility Check section, in the drop-down list, click on I am a Student.

Other student-related questions will appear. Type to answer the questions related to the eligibility check for the NATS program.

If you are eligible for the training program, you will getthe message, “Congrats! You are eligible to enrol now”.

Enter further details as required.

Contact details for students in Mumbai:

Toll Free no: 1800-222-060 +91-22-24055635 / 24053682 E-mail : natscounselling. boatwr@gmail.com

(The writer is a Vile Parle-basedsocial activist)