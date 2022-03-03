Kerala to provide free medical help to students back from Ukraine

Health Minister of Kerala, veena George on Thursday announced that students returning from Ukraine will receive medical health free of cost.

The state has intimated to the Centre that there are 2,320 Kerala students in Ukraine, of which around 500 have arrived and the remaining are also expected in a few days.

A team of medical professionals has been stationed at the four airports in the state and would reach out to those needing immediate medical attention.

"They are coming from a war-torn country after an enormous amount of mental and emotional stress and hence we have decided to give them medical and even counselling sessions if anyone needs," said George.

"A special control room will be set up at all the state-run Medical Colleges where those arriving from Ukraine can contact and seek remedial measures, which will be provided by a medical team," said George.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:12 PM IST