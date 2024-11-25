 Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!
The registration period for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 November session will end tonight, November 25, according to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The registration period for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 November session will end tonight, November 25, according to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The KTET November 2024 application form is available on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, for qualified and interested candidates.

Important details:

KTET November 2024 Exam Dates: January 18 and 19, 2025

Exam Shifts:

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Admit Card Release Date: January 8, 2025

Application Correction Window: November 21, 2024

Application fees:

General Category Candidates: Rs 500

Reserved Category Candidates: Rs 250

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the ktet.kerala.gov.in official website.

Step 2: Click the KTET November 2024 registration link on the main website.

Step 3: On a new page that appears, candidates must enter their registration details.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Log into your account and complete the application.

Step 6: Click "Submit" once the application fees have been paid.

Step 7: For future use, download a hard copy of the confirmation document.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information.

