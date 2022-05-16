Kerala rights body reprimands LSG for not giving laptops to ST students

The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Monday rebuked the Local Self Government for not providing laptops/tabs to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students even after a year had passed since the order.

The Commission expressed its disapproval after President of the Adivasi Mahasabha, Mohanan Thriveni, approached the body with his complaint about the same.

The Commission said it was unfortunate that despite an order from the Local Self Government to this effect came out a year back, the laptops have not been provided because of the laxity on the part of the concerned department heads.

Commission chairman, Justice (retd) Antony Dominic, ordered that there should not be any more delay in this regard and expects the devices to be given soon.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:40 PM IST