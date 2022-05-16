Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia to interact with students, parents during his Shimla visit on Tuesday

Shimla : Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Shimla on Tuesday where he will interact with students and parents on the “worsening” quality of education in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the AAP said here on Monday.

Giving the information about Sisodia's visit, AAP's state spokesperson I D Bhandari told media personnel that the Delhi deputy chief minister will share his perspective about how the Kejriwal government is providing quality education in Delhi.

To media queries, another state AAP spokesperson, Gaurav Sharma, said that the time and venue of Sisodia's visit would be shared with the media soon.

Alleging that the condition of schools in the touristy hill state is very bad, Bhandari said that Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio in the Delhi government, will also share his views on improving the education system in Himachal Pradesh when the AAP comes to power in the state, which is scheduled to go to polls in December.

Bhandari alleged that quality education is not provided in Himachal Pradesh as the “schools lack basic infrastructure”.

Raising questions over appointment of teachers, the AAP spokesperson further alleged that all the appointments in the education department -- from vice-chancellor in a university to a teacher in a school -- are being done by the people having a "special ideology". Merit during appointment of teachers is being ignored, he alleged.

Another spokesperson Sharma claimed that the schools in Lakkar Bazaar and near Sankat Mochan temple in the state capital are without toilets and are being run in rented buildings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:22 PM IST