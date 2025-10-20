 Kerala Medical College Teachers Boycott Outpatient Services Over Long-Standing Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Medical College Teachers Boycott Outpatient Services Over Long-Standing Issues

Kerala Medical College Teachers Boycott Outpatient Services Over Long-Standing Issues

Doctors in Kerala’s government medical colleges boycotted outpatient services on Monday, protesting unresolved issues like pay revision, staff shortages, and arbitrary transfers. While junior and postgraduate doctors continue work, the strike marks an escalation in faculty agitations, warning of further action if demands remain unaddressed.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Kerala Medical College Teachers Boycott Outpatient Services Over Long-Standing Issues | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors in government medical colleges across Kerala boycotted Outpatient (OP) services on Monday, intensifying their protest over a series of unresolved issues affecting the state’s medical education and healthcare system.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), which represents the faculty, has stated that the strike was called after repeated appeals to the government failed to yield any tangible action.

Their demands include implementing pay revision, appointing adequate doctors in proportion to patient load, and putting an end to arbitrary transfers.

Read Also
Hostile Turn For Graduates: UK To Cut Post-Study Work Stay For International Students To 18 Months...
article-image

While OP services will remain suspended, the services of junior doctors and postgraduate doctors will continue in the medical colleges.

FPJ Shorts
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Ayodhya Was Humiliated By Invaders Now Grand Divine City': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
Muhurat Trading Timing Confirmed For Diwali, BSE & NSE To Host Special One-Hour Session On October 21
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series
'Shame On You': Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fan For Spreading Fake News About Gautam Gambhir Amid IND vs AUS Series

The protest is the latest in a series of escalating agitations. On October 2, KGMCTA organised statewide candlelight protests and sit-ins at 6.30 p.m. at all medical colleges to highlight growing frustration among faculty. This was followed by a statewide sit-in on October 10, signaling the union’s warning of stronger action if the government fails to respond.

Kerala has 12 government medical colleges offering MBBS programmes, with a total intake of 1,755 MBBS seats. These institutions form the backbone of the state’s medical education and a significant part of its public healthcare network.

Read Also
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
article-image

“We have been raising long-standing issues, including unpaid salaries, pending dearness allowance arrears, discrepancies in entry-level cadre pay, and the failure to create new teaching posts in recently established medical colleges. Instead of expanding faculty strength, the relocation of existing staff has worsened shortages, affecting both medical education and patient care,” said a protesting doctor to IANS.

KGMCTA officials pointed out that these challenges have also obstructed the induction of young doctors into the system. The faculty had earlier staged a “black day” protest on September 22 and a statewide sit-in on September 23.

Despite assurances from the state cabinet, no concrete steps have been taken to address their demands, they said. The association has warned that if the issues remain unresolved, it will launch a relay strike, underscoring the growing unrest among medical college faculty demanding fair pay, staffing, and better working conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

West Bengal Board Bans Controversial Questions In Class 10 Exams 2026

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

New Delhi: ABVP Forms Internal Committee To Probe Alleged Assault On Professor At BR Ambedkar...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

'Anti-Social Justice': Tamil Nadu Private Universities Bill Draws Backlash From Teachers'...

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties

Karnataka Extends Caste Census Deadline To October 31, Teachers Relieved From Enumeration Duties