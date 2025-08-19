 Kerala Headmaster Booked For Assaulting Class X Student, Rupturing Eardrum
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

Kasaragod: A government school headmaster in Kerala was booked for assaulting a Class X student, rupturing his eardrum, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Government Higher Secondary School, Kundamkuzhi, on August 11, when headmaster Ashokan noticed the 16-year-old playing with pebbles using his feet during the school assembly.

The accused teacher allegedly called the victim to the front of the assembly, grabbed him by the collar, and slapped him, rupturing his eardrum, police said.

After the incident, the child complained about severe pain in his ear and was shifted to a government hospital, where doctors confirmed the ear injury. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police officials at Bedakam police station, Kasaragod, confirmed that a case had been registered against the headmaster on Monday evening.

The case was registered under Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (cruelty to a child).

The case was registered based on the victim's complaint, whose preliminary statement was recorded by the police on Monday.

Police officials stated that they have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the headmaster's statement will be recorded soon.

Meanwhile, members of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) visited the child and family on Tuesday.

KSCPCR also registered a case and is conducting an investigation.

Following the incident, Minister of General Education V Sivankutty ordered the education department to conduct a probe and submit a report.

The Kasargod District Education Officer will soon file a report with the minister regarding this matter, sources said.

