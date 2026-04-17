Kerala Education Minister Announces Cancellation Of SSLC, Plus Two Exams In Gulf Region Due To West Asia Conflict; Announces Alternative Marking Scheme | X

Thiruvananthapuram: The SSLC and class 12 examinations scheduled to be held in the Gulf region have been cancelled in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday.

Sivankutty said the results of the 633 students who were unable to appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination in the Gulf region will be prepared based on their marks in the model or term examinations, whichever is applicable, along with a certain percentage of grace marks.

In the case of the 592 students who were to appear for the second-year higher secondary examinations in the Gulf region, the minister said that the marks obtained by them in the first year would be carried forward to the second year, along with the Continuous Evaluation (CE) and practical marks obtained in the second year.

Students who travelled to the Gulf from Kerala for any purpose and were stranded there will also be eligible for the same benefit as those whose examinations were cancelled due to the conflict.

However, this will be subject to verification of their original hall tickets, visas, and passports by their school principals, who will also certify the examinations missed during their stay in the region, the minister said.

He added that if SSLC and second-year higher secondary students in the Gulf are not satisfied with their results, they will have the option to appear for improvement examinations when they are conducted.

The SSLC results are expected to be declared in the third week of May, while the second-year higher secondary results are likely to be announced on May 25, he said.

The minister also said that the grievance redressal mechanism related to the continuous assessment system in schools will be strengthened.

He noted that complaints have been received that teachers often award marks without fully understanding the objectives of the system.

To ensure transparency and comprehensiveness in continuous assessment at the school level, the assessment scores should be displayed on school notice boards, he said, adding that complaints in this regard should be examined by the school-level monitoring committee.

Sivankutty also announced a study support programme in government schools for students of classes 5 to 9 who have not secured a minimum of 30 per cent marks in written examinations.

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Detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued to the Director of General Education, and the programme will be conducted from April 20 to 27, 2026.

Following this, special examinations will be held at the school level, and the promotion list will be published, he added.

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