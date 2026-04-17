ICAI Releases CA Admit Card May 2026 For Inter And Final Exams; Here’s How To Access Admit Card

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA Admit Card for the May 2026 Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates who registered within the deadline can now access their hall tickets via the official SSP login portal.

The admit card is a required document that candidates must bring to the examination center; otherwise, they will be unable to take the exam. Candidates can access the admit card by adding their login credentials such as SSP registration number and password.

Direct Link To Download Intermediate Admit Card 2026

Direct Link To Downlaod Final Admit Card 2026

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: Where to Download CA Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official ICAI e-services portal. To access the hall ticket, students must log in to eservices.icai.org with their SSP (Self-Service Portal) number and password.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: How to Download CA Admit Card May 2026

To download your CA admit card, follow the steps below:

Visit the ICAI's official e-services portal at eservices.icai.org.

Click the link for "Intermediate/Final/Foundation Admit Card (May 2026)."

Log in with your SSP registration number and password.

Click the Admit Card tab.

Download and save the hall ticket as a PDF.

Take a printout for exam day use.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: CA Intermediate Exam Dates 2026

Group I: 05, 07, and 09 May 2026

Group II: 11, 13, and 15 May 2026

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: CA Final Exam Dates 2026

Group I: 02, 04, and 06 May 2026

Group II: 08, 10, and 12 May 2026

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Admit Card May 2026: Important Details

Candidates must ensure that all of the information on their admit card is correct, including their name, exam center, and paper details. If there are any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the ICAI authorities to have them corrected.