CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared; Girls Continue To Outshine Boys In Board Exams With 94.99%

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 15, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the country. The results are now available on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in along with alternative platforms like DigiLocker, UMANG app and SMS.

This year, girls have once again outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend in board examinations.

Girls lead again in pass percentage

As per official data, girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99%, slightly higher than boys at 92.69%. Transgender candidates recorded a pass percentage of 87.50%.

Whereas last year’s statistics showed that 95.00% of girl students, 92.63% of boys and 95.00% of transgender candidates cleared their examinations, thus showing some sort of change in the transgender group especially.

Pass percentage marginally improves overall

The pass percentage in 2026 is 93.70% which is slightly higher than 93.66% in 2025.

Total number of students enrolled (in 2026): 24,83,479

Total number of students who appeared in exam: 24,71,777

Total number of students who have passed: 23,16,008

The Class 10 Board exams were conducted between February 17 and March

Ways of verification of the result

There are several ways in which students can check their results:

Official websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS services

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

Direct link to check the result via UMANG app

Direct link to check the result via Link 1

Direct link to check the result via Link 2

Direct link to check the result via Link 3

Students are recommended to prepare their roll number, school number, and admit card information prior to checking their results.

Second Chance: Improvement Tests Offered

An important step taken by CBSE is the launch of another round of board examinations beginning in the current year. Students who need an improved score in specific subjects can attempt to clear the tests conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

The number of subjects for improvement is up to three for each student.

This year's CBSE Class 10 results show consistency and improvements in performance and scoring trends.