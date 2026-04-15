Morena's 20-Year-Old Student Shoots Self To Death After Failing In Class 12 Board Exams | Representative Image

Ambah (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student allegedly shot himself to death after failing in all the subjects of the board exams in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

This incident occurred near Kotwal Dam in the Matabasaiya police station area in Morena.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was identified as a 20-year-old Hrithik Dandotiya, son of Babu Shailendra Dandotiya, who worked in the Ambah education department.

Hrithik had appeared for his Class 12 board examinations and failed in all subjects.

It is reported that, deeply distressed by this outcome, he took this drastic step.

He rode his scooter to the banks of the Kotwal Dam and shot himself in the right temple using an illegal country-made pistol. Bloodstains were found scattered at the scene.

Police from Matabasaiya police station arrived at the scene after receiving information about a body lying near the dam.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to Morena for a post-mortem. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members.

Hrithik was a resident of the Mahavirpura area in Morena city. Upon receiving news of the incident, his family members rushed to the scene.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death in this matter and have initiated an investigation into all aspects of the incident.

The police have stated that further action will be taken following the conclusion of the investigation.

MP students keep on performing better

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) results from 2018 to 2026 show an overall improving trend, although the performance has not been steady every year.

Between 2018 and 2020, the results remained mixed. In Class 10, the pass percentage was 66.54% in 2018, dropped to around 61% in 2019, and then rose slightly to 62.84% in 2020. In Class 12, the pass rate was about 68% in 2018, increased to over 72% in 2019, and then fell to 68.81% in 2020.