Kashmir: Schools to function until valley witnesses heavy snowfall

Umar KhurshidUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Students outside Kothibagh Higher Secondary School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | File photo
Srinagar: The schools in Kashmir shall remain functional until Valley witnesses a heavy snowfall in the plains, the government said on Monday.

The union territory's Divisional Commissioner PK Pole announced that the schools shall remain open as long as weather permits and class work shall continue as long as there is no major snowfall in the plains in the Valley.

He said every year the winter vacations are announced once a heavy snowfall is witnessed in the Valley. He said it depends on nature and maybe, the schooling shall continue beyond December 15.

There is already clarity given by the Director of School Education Kashmir and every year, not just this season, schools shall remain open until there is major snowfall. It is all weather dependent, he said.

article-image

On Sunday, the School Education Department said that there were no plans or proposals for winter vacations in Kashmir for now.

“Winter vacations in Kashmir valley are subservient to the weather conditions.” Director, Tasaduq Hussain Mir said. “As of now, we have no plans for winter vacations.”

Earlier in the day, authorities suspended classwork for students in schools in at least four districts of Jammu and Kashmir amid inclement weather.

