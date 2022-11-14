J&K: Schools closed in Doda, Poonch due to inclement weather

Representational Image |

Jammu: Classwork in schools falling under zone Mandi and Baffliaz in Doda and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended due to inclement weather.

There will be no class work in zone Mandi and Baffliaz of the district (holiday for students only) today due to inclement weather conditions, officials said. They said the holiday was announced as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Poonch.

In J&K's Doda district, primary and middle schools have been closed today due to bad weather.

“Due to inclement weather classes upto Middle (8th) level shall remain suspended today in both Government as well as Private Schools in Doda. 9th class onwards shall work as normal,” reads a tweet on the official twitter handle of Deputy Commissioner Doda.

Pertinently, fresh snowfall was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir today while the meteorological department forecasted same the weather for the next 12 hours.

“Currently, weather is overcast in most parts of J&K with snowfall over higher reaches and rain in plains of J&K. Same weather is likely to prevail most part of the day today,” a meteorological department official said.

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be “partly cloudy” for the next four days. There was heavy snowfall over higher reaches and plains received the rainfall.

Educational institutes in the cold region remain closed due to the cold weather, however, the year's winter vacation has not been announced yet.