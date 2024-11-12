 Karnataka PGCET 2024: Mock Seat Allotment Results Are Out! Check Option Modification Details Here
Karnataka PGCET 2024: Mock Seat Allotment Results Are Out! Check Option Modification Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for Round 1 of PGCET 2024 counseling, applicable for MBA, MCA, MTech, and MArch admissions. Candidates can download their results from the official website using their CET number. They can revise their preferences until November 14 based on the mock results before the final allotment.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PGCET 2024 | Official Website

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mock seat allotment results for Round 1 of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2024) counseling. This process is for admissions into various postgraduate programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Architecture (MArch).

Candidates who registered for Round 1 counseling can download their results from the official KEA website by entering their CET number.

After the mock seat allotment results are released, candidates have the opportunity to revise their preferences. This modification period allows applicants to adjust their choices based on the mock results before the final seat allotment. Changes will be accepted until November 14.

Steps to Check the Karnataka PGCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2024:

To download the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result for 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click the link for the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result 2024.

3. After clicking the link, you will be directed to the result download page. Enter the necessary credentials to view your mock seat allotment result.

4. Download the result and save it for future reference. Candidates can also click the provided link to download the Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result for 2024.

