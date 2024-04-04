Karnataka NMMS Result OUT on dsert.karnataka.gov.in | Representational pic

The Karnataka NMMS result 24 was released today, April 4, by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). Karnataka NMMS district-wise merit lists 2024 have been released by DSER. The lists contain information on block, district, individual student marks, aggregate score, registration number, and other details.

Those who are awarded the NMMS scholarship will receive Rs 12,000 a year for their studies. Every year, the Ministry of Education grants 1,00,000 NMMS scholarships to deserving Class 8 students.

How to check Karnataka NMMS Result 2024?

Applicants who took the scholarship exam can go to dsert.karnataka.gov.in, the official website, to view their Karnataka NMMS 2024 result.



1) Check out the dsert.karnataka.gov.in official website.

2) Select the NMMS tab from the homepage.

3) Next, select the NMMS result 2024 link.

4) The district-by-district Karnataka NMMS 2024 merit list will show on the screen.

5) Look up your name and number plate number.

6) Check your grades.

7) Make a copy for your records.



On January 7, the Karnataka NMMS was conducted offline. The exam lasts for three hours. There are just objective-style questions in the paper. The test consists of two sections: the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). There are 90 marks available for each paper.