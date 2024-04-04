Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Notification For 40247 Head Teacher Vacancies, Apply Till 10 April

Bihar Public Service Commission Releases Notification For 40247 Head Teacher Vacancies, Apply Now! | Representative Image

The deadline for head teacher applications to be submitted online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in has been extended by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can now apply until April 10. Those who meet the eligibility requirements and are interested are asked to apply online by 11 p.m.

To fill 40247 posts, the BPSC will hold the Primary Head Teacher Exam in 2024. Bihar Head Teacher Recruitment 2024 released a list of openings for the following categories: 8041 SC vacancies, 4018 EWS vacancies, 10081 unreserved posts, and 806 ST opportunities.

Salary

The salary for BPSC Head Teacher is Rs. 30,500.

Eligibility Criteria



To be eligible to apply for the positions, candidates must not be older than 58 on August 1, 2024, and have at least 8 years of experience teaching in elementary school. The retirement age is sixty.

Screening Process

There will be two steps to the online application process: online registration and form filling. New users must first register by providing their basic details. After completing the registration process, candidates can use their registration number and password to login, submit the online application, and pay the necessary fees.

How to apply?

1) Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.



2) To apply online for the BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment position, click the "Apply Online" button.



3) Type in your address, Aadhaar number, name, gender, and date of birth.

4) Complete the registration process by using the OTP you received to confirm your phone number and email address.



5) Enter your password and registration number to log in.



6) Upload the necessary document scanned copies in the format indicated.



7) Download the completed form for your records and pay the cost.