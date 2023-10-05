Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 | Representational Pic

The provisional seat allotment result for the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 is out now. Those candidates waiting for state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling result for admission to MD, MS, MDS programmes in medical, dental colleges can check the list on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released autonomous, non-in service, ESIC, and HFW seat allotment lists.

The choice 2 candidates of round 1 will have to report to the new college if their seat is upgraded else they will be required to report to the previously allotted institute.

KEA, "Not reporting to the allotted college should not be presumed by the candidates that they have surrendered the seat to KEA. This is tantamount to blocking of seat and it attracts penalty, further government shall initiate legal action in accordance with law against those candidates who fail to take admission in the college allotted in round 1 or round 2."

Read Also These States Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching To Students

Steps to check Karnataka NEET PG round 2 seat allotment 2023:

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Then click on the link for PGET provisional seat allotment

A PDF will be displayed.

Search for your name

Save the PDF for future reference.

Read Also Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Today

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)