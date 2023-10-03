These States Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching To Students

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 03, 2023
Assam: JEE and NEET aspirants need to apply and take a selection test for which application starts in June. Official site: directorwptbc.assam.gov.in
Bihar: Application process begins in August and selection is in September. Govt provide free food and accommodation to JEE and NEET aspirants. Official website: coaching.biharboardonline.com
Delhi govt under SC & ST welfare scheme offers free coaching to JEE and NEET UG aspirants. official website: scstwelfare.delhi.gov.in
Telangana: The Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in partnership with Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) provide free IIT JEE and NEET coaching to SC and ST aspirants. Official website: tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh: Free guidance is provided to JEE Main and NEET UG aspirants through Abhyudaya Scheme. Official website: abhyuday.up.gov.in
West Bengal: JEE Main and NEET aspirants from SC/ST category are provided with coaching. Official website: wbbcdev.gov.in
