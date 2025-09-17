 Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of NMC Inspection Team
The Karnataka Medical Education Department has suspended three doctors who, while serving as members of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) inspection team, allegedly accepted bribes to issue favorable inspection reports for a medical institution, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI
Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Medical Education Department has suspended three doctors who, while serving as members of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) inspection team, allegedly accepted bribes to issue favorable inspection reports for a medical institution, officials said on Tuesday.

Department's Principal Secretary Mohammad Mohsin issued an order for the suspension, they said.

"Those suspended include Dr Chaitra M S, associate professor, Department of Anatomy, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru; Dr Manjappa C N, professor and head, Department of Orthopaedics, Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences; and Dr Ashok Shelke, assistant professor, Department of Community Medicine, Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences," a statement from the office of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil stated.

Citing reports, the statement said that the CBI had already registered an FIR in the bribery case after conducting an investigation. The CBI informed the department about this through an official email.

"Based on the findings, the Department proceeded with the suspension of the three doctors in accordance with service rules," it said.

Dr Chaitra, Dr Manjappa and Dr Ashok Shelke are accused of taking "bribes" in return for issuing a favourable inspection report for Chhattisgarh's Rawatpura Government Institute of Medical Science and Research. The CBI has already taken them into custody and conducted inquiries, the report stated.

"After a thorough review of all aspects, Mohsin ordered their suspension," the statement added.

