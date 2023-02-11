Karnataka Congress demands action against viral 'casteist' skit at Jain University in Bengaluru

The skit allegedly used 'casteist' references throughout the video | Twitter

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress has urged for strict action against Jain University college in the capital city of Bengaluru after a video went viral of the students performing a 'casteist' skit, in which they have been seen mocking Babasaheb Ambedkar and the scheduled caste community.

"Recently, a video of a very rude and abusive program about Babasaheb Ambedkar and Dalit communities is going viral in Jain College, Bangalore. @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr," said the tweet on Karnataka Congress's Twitter handle.

The issue gained traction after a petition was published on Jhatkaa.org bringing into light the skit performed by a college contingent from Jain University’s Centre for Management Studies (CMS).

The petitioners, who remain anonymous, complained to the authorities regarding caste discrimination in the name of humour, only to be dismissed, according to a report by The News Minute (TNM).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Delroy Boys', who performed the skit and have already rendered an apology, showed a man belonging to the lower caste trying to date an upper caste woman.

The skit turned B.R. Ambedkar into Beer Ambedkar and joked 'why be Dalit, when you can be D-Lit.'

Akshay Bansode, a State Member of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi has filed a police complaint in Maharashtra under provisions of the Atrocity Act and IPC, according to IANS. The complainant urged the police to treat the complaint as FIR and initiate action against the performers and University.