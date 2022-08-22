Karnataka: 22 schools declare a holiday after leopard sightings

leopard/ Representational Image |

Authorities in Karnataka's Belagavi district declared a holiday for 22 primary and secondary schools on Monday after a leopard was spotted in residential areas.

Several schools in Belagavi city cantonment and surrounding rural areas were closed today. The leopard was said to be on the prowl near the Golf Grounds before disappearing near a private school's campus.

The leopard's movement was captured by a private bus driver, causing panic and tension among residents, particularly the parents and children.

Forest officials are preparing to capture the prowling leopard. Authorities have been attempting to cage the leopard for 18 days after a construction worker was attacked in Jadhavnagar, Belagavi.

The leopard, which had not been seen since the attack, has reappeared. In the view of this, Basavaraja Nalatawada, Deputy Director of Education Department, declared a school holiday.