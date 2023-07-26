Kargil War Hero Captain Batra's Exceptional Education Qualification

Vikram Batra |

India is marking 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, 26th July in commemoration of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999. Indian Armed Forces ousted Pakistani Forces from the occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. Kargil war was India's defence against Pakistan's intrusion over Indian Territory. The war saw many heroes that sacrificed their life to protect the territory of the nation. Amongst many heroes of the Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra was one such legendary figure, who was martyred while fighting around Area Ledge, Point 4875, in the Kargil district of then part of J&K.

Captain Batra was born on 9 September 1974 in Himachal's Palampur. Since his both parents were teachers, he received his primary education under the tutelage of his mother.

School Education

The Param Veer Chakra Awardee (Posthumous) then attended the D.A.V. Public School in Palampur, where he studied up to middle standard. He received his senior secondary education at Central School in Palampur.

College Education

After completing school education, he Joined DAV College, Chandigarh, there he pursued B.Sc in Medical Sciences.

After completion graduation in 1995, he enrolled at Panjab University, Chandigarh, where he took admission in MA English course, so that he could prepare for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination to join Indian Forces. He attended evening classes at the University and worked part-time in the morning as a branch manager of a travelling agency in Chandigarh.

National Cadet Corps

Since he wanted to join Defence Forces, he joined the Air Wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) while he was in his first year of Graduation. During the Inter-State NCC Camp, he was adjudged the best NCC Air Wing cadet of Punjab Directorate in North Zone.

He was selected and underwent a 40-day paratrooping training with his NCC Air Wing unit at Pinjore Airfield and Flying Club, about 35 kilometres away from Chandigarh. During the next two years in DAV, he remained a cadet of the Army Wing of NCC.

Extra-Curricular Activities During college

Apart from academic excellence, Batra was also active in other events during his college time. He was president of the Youth Service Club of his college. He also dabbled in a variety of sports at school level, which he represented at the national level during the Youth Parliamentary competitions in Delhi.

Participation in Sports

He also represented his school and college in table tennis, Karate and other such sports. In 1990, he and his twin brother represented their school in table tennis at All India KVS Nationals. He also was a green belt holder in Karate and went on to attend a national level camp in Manali.

Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam

In 1996, he passed the Combined Defence Services (CDS) written examination and received a call from the Services Selection Board (SSB) for Next round of recruitment at SSB Allahabad where he got selected to join Indian Army.

After completing a year (session 1995—96) towards the degree of MA in English, he left the University to join the Indian Military Academy.

Indian Military Academy

The warrior joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun, in June 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion. After completing his 19-month training course, he graduated from the IMA on 6 December 1997 and was commissioned as a lieutenant into the Indian Army.

Indian Army

He was commissioned into the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (13 JAK Rif). After commissioning, he was sent to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh for regimental training. The training lasted one month, from December 1997 to the end of January 1998.

Captain Batra will be remembered forever in the Indian history for his selfless dedication and valor towards nation.

