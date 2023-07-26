Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh, Top Military Officials Lay Wreaths On War Memorial In Ladakh's Drass |

The commemorating ceremonies of the 1999 Indo-Pak Kargil War began on Wednesday in Ladakh's Drass. Today marks the 24th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The preparations for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced a day ago at Dras in Ladakh. The war memorial was given some final touches with floral decorations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Drass earlier today. He will lay a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial commemorating the war heroes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, Army Chief General Manoj Pande laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial. Tributes were being paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Kargil war Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay which culminated in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)