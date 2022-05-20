Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback photo from her school trip

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently filming in Kalimpong for her OTT debut, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Since her arrival in Kalimpong, the 41-year-old has been indulging her admirers by sharing glimpses from the sets. It appears that the 'Jab We Met' star's recent vacation to Kalimpong has made her nostalgic, bringing back memories of her school days.

On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself and a bunch of her friends from her Welham Girls' School on their 1996 Rajasthan school trip. She captioned the picture with a note, she wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip...Circa1996...Thank you @dolkad for these "

Reacting to the post Kareena's sister actor Karishma Kapoor commented, "So lovely", also fellow actor Priya Malik wrote, "Welham's Girls' legendary uniform".

Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:30 PM IST