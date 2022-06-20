JUSTICEforNEETUG trends as students demand deferment; Parents' association writes to PM Modi

iSTOCK images

Students all over the country are worried about the NEET UG exam, which is scheduled to take place on July 17. Students fear they do not have enough time to prepare for the exam. The hashtag #JUSTICEforNEETUG is trending on Twitter today, with over 277K tweets.

Students have been loud about their concerns for several days, but the officials are yet to respond. Advocate Anubha Shrivastav Sahai for India Wide Parents Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a letter highlighting the challenges experienced by students and requesting the deferment of the NEET UG exam.

"The main concern is preparation time as the state counselling concluded a few days ago and board exams are also going on so students are not getting proper time for the preparation," reads the letter.

Further, it mentions, "The academic session for this batch will not start until February 2023 as per the recent notification. Then why students are being forced to appear for the exam when there will be no impact on their academic session. Several other entrance exams are also scheduled during this time so it will be very difficult for students to commute as they will be travelling to other cities to appear for these exams."

Student activist, Himanshu Borah from AIJNSA tweeted, "By ignoring the students' demands, the authorities are ignoring the bring future of the Nation. These aspirants will become Doctors in the future to serve the nation, their concerns should be considered. 40 days postponement will give benefits to lakhs of aspirants."