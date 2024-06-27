JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allocation Counselling Result 2024 To Be Out Today; What's Next?

Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Today, June 27, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will make public the results of the second round of seat allocation for JoSAA counselling 2024. Applicants will need to download the JOSAA round 2 seat allotment list 2024 using their login credentials, which include their application number, password, and date of birth.

The JoSAA round 2 seat allotment list 2024 can be downloaded by candidates who enrolled for the JOSAA counselling by going to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

Important Dates

As per the official timetable, by July 1st, candidates must upload their documents, pay the money, and report online. Candidates who attempted to pay before the deadline will have their fee payment concerns resolved by July 2.

From June 28 to July 3, there will be an opportunity to remove yourself from the JoSAA seat allocation procedure and withdraw your tickets. There will be five rounds of JoSAA counselling in 2024 for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). On July 4, the fourth allotment list, on July 10, and the fifth, on July 17, will be released.

What next?

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to hold two rounds of counselling for the remaining NIT+ system seats (seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs) after other JoSAA rounds are finished.

Counselling for CSAB will take place from July 17 to July 24.

How to check?

-Visit josaa.nic.in, the official website.

-Select the "View Seat Allotment Result-Round 2" link.

-Put in your login information and hit submit.

-It will show the "Seat Allotment Result-Round 2 2024" on the screen.

-For future use, download your round two seat assignment result.



The Education Ministry's Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is in charge of overseeing and controlling 121 centrally financed technical institutions' admissions procedures.