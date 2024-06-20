JoSAA Announces Round 1 Seat Allocation For 2024: Here's What Candidates Need to Know

Freepik Image

JoSAA is all set to announce Round 1 seat allocations today, June 20, 2024. To check their results, candidates should visit josaa.nic.in. It is the candidate’s responsibility to log in to the JoSAA portal to verify seat allocations for each round.

Upon allocation, candidates must download the "Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip," which outlines the seat details and steps for confirmation:

1. Accept the Seat: Candidates must accept the allocated seat and choose either ‘Freeze’, ‘Slide’, or ‘Float’ for subsequent rounds, if applicable.

2. Upload Documents: All required documents must be uploaded on the JoSAA portal.

3. Pay Seat Acceptance Fee: Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee to proceed with the JoSAA process. The fee is Rs. 17,500 for certain categories and Rs. 35,000 for others, including processing charges of Rs. 5,000, which will be adjusted against the admission fee.

4. Respond to Queries: If there are any document verification queries, candidates must respond promptly through the online portal to avoid seat cancellation.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 1 Results 2024:

- Visit [JoSAA Official Website](https://josaa.nic.in/).

- Look for the link labeled "View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1."

- Enter your JEE (Main) Application Number, Password, and Security PIN (Case Sensitive).

- Your JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 1 Results 2024 will display on the screen.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates must complete online reporting by paying the admission fee and uploading documents between June 20 and June 24, 2024. At the admitting institute, all certificates will undergo re-verification; admission will be cancelled if they do not meet the required norms.

Candidates who have accepted a seat in JoSAA 2024 will not be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025. Physical reporting at the admitting institute will occur after the CSAB Special Rounds. All certificates will be re-checked there; failure to meet requirements will lead to admission cancellation as per prevailing norms.