JNV LEST 2024: Admit Card Out At navodaya.gov.in; Exam On February 10 |

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2024 for Class 11. The exam will take place on on February 10, 2024. Candidates who have applied should download their admits cards from the official site at navodaya.gov.in.

The Lateral Entry Selection Test aims to fill available seats for admission to Class XI in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Details of the exam

The examination will run for two and a half hours, starting at 11:00 am and concluding at 01:30 pm. The test comprises five sections featuring exclusively objective-type questions, totaling 100 questions, each carrying one mark. The question paper will be in two languages, English and Hindi.

The results of the 2024 Lateral Entry Selection Test are expected to be revealed around June 2024. Aspiring candidates can access the results through the application portal.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card:

Go to the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

Locate and click on the JNV Class 11 LEST 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click 'submit.'

Verify and review your admit card displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and ensure to keep a hardcopy for future reference.