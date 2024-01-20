RPSC RAS Mains 2024: Rajasthan Government Postpones Exam To June-July | Representative image

Rajasthan Government decided to reschedule the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exams which were supposed to take place between January 27 and 28.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, in the announcement, said that the exam is expected to be conducted in the months of June-July.

"The government has decided to postpone the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam. The exam is expected to be conducted in June-July," said Rajasthan Minister Meena, according to ANI.

Regarding the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony celebrations across the country on January 22, Meena told ANI, "There will be no holiday on January 22, work will continue as normal."

Candidates protested the exam date being unchanged

The minister encountered a group of exam candidates protesting outside the state legislative assembly in Jaipur on Tuesday. The candidates had presented a request for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains exam to be rescheduled. Some candidates had protested after the RPSC chairman, Sanjay Shrotriya, stated that the exam date would remain unchanged, ANI said.

The issue of extending the date for the RAS Mains exam was discussed during a meeting of the Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Following the rescheduling of the exam date by the state's council of ministers, candidates for the RAS Mains examination met with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma today. The RAS candidates visited the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and conveyed their appreciation to the Chief Minister, the report added.