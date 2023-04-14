 JNU recruitment; Exams for non-teaching post on April 26 and 27
JNU had started the online application process against the Advt No. 1/RC (NT)/ 2023 on February 18, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
JNU recruitment exam date out | Representational pic

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the exam date for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts in the varsity.

Exam date for non-teaching posts

JNU announced that the exam will be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2023.

JNU had started the online application process on February 18, 2023.

The last date to apply was March 17, 2023.

The application correction window opened from March 18-19, 2023.

JNU recruitment 2023 selection process

  • Written exam

  • Skill test (if required)

  • document verification

  • Medical examination.

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for a skill test. Those who clear the skill test will be called for document verification, and candidates who clear the document verification will have to undergo a medical examination.

Vacancies

JNU to fill up 388 vacancies for various non-teaching posts:

  • Junior Assistant

  • Senior Assistant

  • Technical Assistant

  • Stenographer

  • Personal Assistant and other positions

The admit card for JNU recruitment exam will be released soon.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in two shifts.

Candidates should make sure to carry their admit card to the examination centre.

