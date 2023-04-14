JNU recruitment; Exams for non-teaching post on April 26 and 27

JNU recruitment exam date out | Representational pic

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the exam date for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts in the varsity.

Exam date for non-teaching posts

JNU announced that the exam will be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2023.

JNU had started the online application process on February 18, 2023.

The last date to apply was March 17, 2023.

The application correction window opened from March 18-19, 2023.

JNU recruitment 2023 selection process

Written exam

Skill test (if required)

document verification

Medical examination.

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for a skill test. Those who clear the skill test will be called for document verification, and candidates who clear the document verification will have to undergo a medical examination.

Vacancies

JNU to fill up 388 vacancies for various non-teaching posts:

Junior Assistant

Senior Assistant

Technical Assistant

Stenographer

Personal Assistant and other positions

The admit card for JNU recruitment exam will be released soon.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in two shifts.

Candidates should make sure to carry their admit card to the examination centre.