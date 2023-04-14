JNU recruitment; Exams for non-teaching post on April 26 and 27

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the exam date for the recruitment exam for non-teaching posts in the varsity.
Exam date for non-teaching posts
JNU announced that the exam will be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2023.
JNU had started the online application process on February 18, 2023.
The last date to apply was March 17, 2023.
The application correction window opened from March 18-19, 2023.
JNU recruitment 2023 selection process
Written exam
Skill test (if required)
document verification
Medical examination.
Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for a skill test. Those who clear the skill test will be called for document verification, and candidates who clear the document verification will have to undergo a medical examination.
Vacancies
JNU to fill up 388 vacancies for various non-teaching posts:
Junior Assistant
Senior Assistant
Technical Assistant
Stenographer
Personal Assistant and other positions
The admit card for JNU recruitment exam will be released soon.
The JNU non-teaching recruitment exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).
The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in two shifts.
Candidates should make sure to carry their admit card to the examination centre.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)