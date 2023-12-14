JNU Offers Faculty Positions For 59 Posts; Application Ends on December 29

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is offering various faculty positions, such as Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Those interested and eligible can apply online before December 29. A total of 29 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Detailed information on the positions, including salary, qualifications, age limits, and the application and selection process, can be found below.

The vacant positions are for these posts:

Professor: 22 posts

Associate Professor: 30 posts

Assistant Professor: 7 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must hold a PhD and a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subjects. Additionally, they should have at least eight years of teaching and/or research experience.

Application fee for JNU faculty positions:

For General, OBC, and EWS category candidates: Rs 2,000,

SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates are exempt from paying any fees.

What's the Salary?

For the Professor role ranges from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200 (Academic Salary Level 14)

For Associate Professors it ranges from Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100 (Academic Salary Level-13A)

For Assistant Professors, it ranges from Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400 (Academic Salary Level-10)

Steps to apply for JNU faculty positions:

Visit the official website of JNU at jnu.ac.in.

Then go to JNU Recruitment 2023 link on the homepage.

Upload scanned copies of required documents, such as photographs, certificates, mark sheets, and proof of teaching and research, as outlined in the official notification.

Submit the application.

Keep a printout of the application for future reference.