UP Police To Recruit 700 Women In First Phase, 20% Reserved For Civil Police Constables

The Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing to begin recruiting for its first all-women battalion in the near future. The state government is expected to announce vacancies for approximately 700 policewomen in the first phase between December and January, according to a government spokesperson, as reported by IANS.

In addition, 20% of the over 60,000 vacancies for civil police Constables will be reserved for women.

25,000 more openings

Sources within the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board have indicated that the state plans to hold constable recruitment exams prior to the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, the Board is anticipated to unveil over 25,000 new positions for roles such as Sub-Inspectors, Jail Wardens, PAC Constables, firemen, mounted cops, and Special Security Force (SSF).

According to sources cited by news agency IANS, vacancies for the positions of Sub-Inspectors in the civil police, SSF, fire service Second Officer, and computer operators will soon be announced for women and youth.

When considering other positions such as SSF personnel and jail warden, the total number of vacancies in the police department alone is expected to exceed 86,000. It was reported that 4.5 lakh candidates applied for 2,000 Radio Operator positions, and it is anticipated that over 20 lakh candidates will apply for the remaining 83,000 posts.

The establishment of Uttar Pradesh's first all-female battalion is viewed as an effort to move away from politics centered on caste and instead focus on marginalized groups such as women, youth, and farmers, as suggested by the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, the Board announced the availability of 546 positions under the sports category quota for recruiting Constable-level personnel in the civil police and the PAC. The application process is set to commence on Thursday (December 14), with the deadline for submission being January 1. To be eligible for the position, candidates must have passed Class 12 from any recognized education board in India.