JNU Admission 2022: First merit list for UG admissions to be out today at jnu.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is going to release the first UG Merit list to the 2022-23 academic session. The university is admitting students to its UG programmes depending on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores this year. The application process for admission to over 300 programmes at JNU ended on October 12. The first UG merit list will be hosted on the official website -- jnu.ac.in.

Candidates can do the pre-enrolment registration, pay the fees, and block their seats from October 17 to October 19. While the physical verification of admission will be done from November 1 to 4, the final list after registration will be released on November 9.

Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are scheduled to begin from November 7. The university is going to release two more lists. The second merit list on October 22, followed by the third and supernumerary seat list on October 27.

Merit lists dates for JNU UG admission 2022:

First list - October 17, 2022; seat blocking from October 17 to October 19

Second list - October 22, 2022; seat blocking from October 22 to October 24

Third list - October 27, 2022; seat blocking from October 27 to October 29