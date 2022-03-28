JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021 out; Easy way to raise objection

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB has declared the answer key for the JKSSB SI exam 2021 on the official website, i.e., jkssb.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the JKSSB Sub Inspector 2021 exam was conducted on March 27. Applicants who took the exam are advised to download it on or before the last date and raise objections from today onwards.

JKSSB SI ANSWER KEY 2021: All about raising objection

JKSSB has issued the tentative answer key for the JKSSB SI Exam 2021. Applicants can now raise their objections regarding the answer key and objections can be raised from today, March 28 onwards till March 31, 2022.

"The applicants can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022. Objections /representations through any other means and after the due date shall not be entertained," stated the official notice issued by JKSSB.

Visit the official website of JKSSB i.e., jkssb.nic.in Click on "Answer Key and Seeking representations (if any) for the OMR Based objective type written examination for Sub Inspector" link Log in and select the question and answer to be corrected Upload supporting documents and then click on 'Save and continue' Submit representation for more than one question if required Click on Submit' for the Final Submission

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:26 PM IST