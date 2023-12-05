JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 Admit Card Released At jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card | Pixabay

The official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), has released the admit card for the panchayat secretary exam 2023 on their official website, jkssb.nic.in. The exam is set to take place on December 10, 2023.

Candidates have the option to obtain their admit card by providing their email address and date of birth. The admit cards can be downloaded between December 4 and 10, 2023.

Steps to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at [jkssb.nic.in](https://jkssb.nic.in).

On the homepage, locate and click on the "Admit Card" link.

Enter your login details, including the application number and date of birth.

Download the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary admit card.

Ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Negative Marking

Candidates should be aware that there will be a negative marking system, deducting 1/4th of the allotted marks for each wrong answer.

Important Note

In case of difficulties or issues related to the Admit Card, candidates can contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at the following numbers: 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). Additionally, queries can be directed to helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com during the help-desk activation period.

Aspirants are urged to adhere to the specified dates and instructions to ensure a smooth and successful download of their admit cards for the upcoming Panchayat Secretary written examination.