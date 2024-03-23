JKPSC CCE Mains 2023 Admit Cards Out At jkpsc.nic.in

File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has recently revealed that admit cards for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE Mains) 2023 are now available. This significant development signifies the commencement of the subsequent stage for individuals aiming for administrative roles in the area.

Exam Dates and Shift Timings:

The JKPSC CCE mains exam for 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3.

Two shifts will accommodate the examination process. The first shift will take place from 10 am to 1 pm, followed by the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Admit Card Download Procedure:

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

Access to the admit card requires login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

The admit card for JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2023 will feature essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, centre address, photograph, and signature.

It will provide instructions that candidates must adhere to during the examination.

Selection Process Overview:

A total of 2,256 candidates have qualified to appear for the main exam.

Successful candidates in the main exam will progress to the interview round.

The final selection will be determined based on the cumulative scores from the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

How to Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

Locate and click on the "JKPSC CCE mains admit card 2023" link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

The admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and ensure to take printouts for future reference.

As candidates prepare for this critical stage, it will be crucial to have thorough preparation and pay close attention to procedural details in order to successfully navigate the examination process.

