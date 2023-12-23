JKBOSE Releases Class 10 Bi-Annual/Private Exam Results 2023 | Photo: Representative Image

The results of the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) for the Annual Private/Bi-Annual Session 2023 have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students who took the test can go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in, to check their results.

Private/biannual applicants must log in with their credentials, which include the roll number and registration number, in order to view the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2023.

Minimum marks required

Students need to get at least 33% in each topic in order to pass the JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual/Private Exam 2023. It is important to remember that no passing status will be declared if any subject is completed with less than the required marks. Under such circumstances, students might have to take the additional exam.

Steps to check result:

Visit jkbose.nic.in, the official website.

Proceed to the homepage's results tab.

Find the Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) - Session Annual Private / Bi-Annual 2023 link and click on it.

Enter the registration number and roll number.

The screen will show the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 bi-annual.

Examine and download the scorecard.

For future use, print a copy.

The results of the JKBOSE Class 12th bi-annual private examination were already made public by the authorities on December 13.